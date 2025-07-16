National Hot Dog Day discounts and deals

article

The Brief Today is National Hot Dog Day and New Yorkers can enjoy deals across the city. Chains such as Nathan's Famous, 7-Eleven, Shake Shack, Circle K and more offer discounts and campaigns. Check out this list of great hot dog day deals and iconic spots around NYC.



The annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is over, but now New Yorkers have a new reason to indulge in some dogs. Today is National Hot Dog Day and spots around the city offer freebies and great dog deals.

National Hot Dog Day Deals:

Nathan's Famous

Nathan's Famous restaurants are offering hot dogs for only 5 cents – the original price for a hot dog when the restaurant first opened in 1916. The offer runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and has a two-dog limit per order.

New York participating locations:

854 N Broadway, White Plains

113 St Marks Pl.

2 South Dr Yonkers

2290 Central Park Ave, Yonkers

29 Fitzgerald St, Yonkers

1310 Surf Ave Brooklyn

1205 Riegelmann Boardwalk, Brooklyn

1385 Jerusalem Ave, Merrick

2807 Long Beach Rd, Oceanside

607 Willis Ave, Williston Park

1290-1298 Deer Pk Ave, North Babylon

314 Commack Rd #3406 Commack

1992 Commerce St, Yorktown Heights

1001 Broadhollow Rd, Farmingdale

662 Middle Country Road, Selden

646 N Wellwood Ave, Lindenhurst

2001 South Rd, Poughkeepsie

Dog Haus

Dog Haus is treating all Haus Reward members to a free hot dog per person for National Hot Dog Day. If you can't make it, Dog Haus continues the celebration July 17-31 for reward members with the deal of buy one Haus Dog and get another for free.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven has a deal for 7Rewards members to get $2 "Big Bite" hot dogs until July 22.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack is rolling out their hot dog menu nationwide. Their campaign includes two hot dogs for $8.

Circle K

Two roller grill hot dogs are available for $1 on the Circle K app.

A plate of hot dogs sit on a table at the annual Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island July 4, 2005 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Kobayashi won for the fifth year in a row eating 49 hotdogs in 12 minutes. (Ph ((Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images) / Getty Images) Expand

Iconic hot dog spots in NYC

NYC is known for its hot dogs, with vendors at nearly every corner and iconic hot dog spots throughout the city. Although these places don't offer hot dog day discounts, feel free to use the holiday as an excuse to check them out.

Rudy's Bar and Grill

627 9th Ave.

This dive bar offers drinks starting at $4 a pint and a free hot dog per drink.

Papaya King

179 East 86th St.

This joint has been open on the Upper East Side since the 1930s and serves tropical drinks and franks.

Crif Dogs

113 St Marks Pl.

Located in the East Village, this spot is known for their creative dogs like the deep-fried, bacon-wrapped hot dogs.