National Hot Dog Day discounts and deals
NEW YORK - The annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is over, but now New Yorkers have a new reason to indulge in some dogs. Today is National Hot Dog Day and spots around the city offer freebies and great dog deals.
National Hot Dog Day Deals:
Nathan's Famous
Nathan's Famous restaurants are offering hot dogs for only 5 cents – the original price for a hot dog when the restaurant first opened in 1916. The offer runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and has a two-dog limit per order.
New York participating locations:
- 854 N Broadway, White Plains
- 113 St Marks Pl.
- 2 South Dr Yonkers
- 2290 Central Park Ave, Yonkers
- 29 Fitzgerald St, Yonkers
- 1310 Surf Ave Brooklyn
- 1205 Riegelmann Boardwalk, Brooklyn
- 1385 Jerusalem Ave, Merrick
- 2807 Long Beach Rd, Oceanside
- 607 Willis Ave, Williston Park
- 1290-1298 Deer Pk Ave, North Babylon
- 314 Commack Rd #3406 Commack
- 1992 Commerce St, Yorktown Heights
- 1001 Broadhollow Rd, Farmingdale
- 662 Middle Country Road, Selden
- 646 N Wellwood Ave, Lindenhurst
- 2001 South Rd, Poughkeepsie
Dog Haus
Dog Haus is treating all Haus Reward members to a free hot dog per person for National Hot Dog Day. If you can't make it, Dog Haus continues the celebration July 17-31 for reward members with the deal of buy one Haus Dog and get another for free.
7-Eleven
7-Eleven has a deal for 7Rewards members to get $2 "Big Bite" hot dogs until July 22.
Shake Shack
Shake Shack is rolling out their hot dog menu nationwide. Their campaign includes two hot dogs for $8.
Circle K
Two roller grill hot dogs are available for $1 on the Circle K app.
A plate of hot dogs sit on a table at the annual Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island July 4, 2005 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Kobayashi won for the fifth year in a row eating 49 hotdogs in 12 minutes. (Ph ((Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images) / Getty Images)
Iconic hot dog spots in NYC
NYC is known for its hot dogs, with vendors at nearly every corner and iconic hot dog spots throughout the city. Although these places don't offer hot dog day discounts, feel free to use the holiday as an excuse to check them out.
Rudy's Bar and Grill
- 627 9th Ave.
This dive bar offers drinks starting at $4 a pint and a free hot dog per drink.
Papaya King
- 179 East 86th St.
This joint has been open on the Upper East Side since the 1930s and serves tropical drinks and franks.
Crif Dogs
- 113 St Marks Pl.
Located in the East Village, this spot is known for their creative dogs like the deep-fried, bacon-wrapped hot dogs.
The Source: This article uses information from hot dog deals and campaigns posted online by food chains.