National Guard distributes food in New Rochelle

Shoulder to shoulder, National Guard troops have been packing goods through the night at Feeding Westchester as the area deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

Westchester County’s largest food bank is housing thousands of pounds of food for thousands of kids.

For many children in New Rochelle, no school means no food for those who qualify for free or reduced breakfast and lunch. Endless bags of food including milk, cereal, mac-and-cheese, rice and more.

But troops have also been in place in New Rochelle, not far from the containment zone, helping those relying on these men and women to help get them through this pandemic. The containment zone now in full effect in part of the city.