Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest to return July 4 with live audience

article

An Independence Day stable, the Nathan's International Hot Dog Eating Contest is set to return in 2021 in front of a live audience.

The annual event took place last summer without fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but as cases continue to drop in New York and vaccination rates increase, organizers are ready once again for crowds to gather to watch the gorge-fest.

The event will be held in a new location, at Maimonides Park, home of the Brooklyn Cyclones, down the street from its traditional location in front of Nathan's Famous at the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 5 NY News app. Download for FREE!

Tickets to this year's event will be distributed on a first-come, fist-served basis. Doors open at 10 a.m. and the event will begin at 10:45 a.m.

"It is encouraging to hold this event live for fans, who last year were unable to celebrate July 4 as they traditionally do," said James Walker, a Senior Vice President at Nathan’s Famous. "Next year, we hope to return to the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues, where we have held this event for decade after decade."

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters