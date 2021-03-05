Nassau County Police warn about attempted abduction

article

Nassau County Police are warning about an attempted abduction in Russell Gardens.

A 10-year-old boy was walking to a bus stop on Thursday at about 8:24 a.m. when a grayish-white utility van stopped in front of him at South Middle Neck Road and Melbourne Street. A man got out of the passenger side door and told the boy to get into the van. The boy ran off and returned home.

The suspects fled the scene.

The man who approached the child was described as light-skinned, 5’5" to 5’7" tall, with an average build and dark hair. He was wearing a short black winter jacket.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. Cops say all callers can remain anonymous.