Nassau County police officers honored for quick-thinking actions to stop gun-toting suspect

The Nassau County Police officers who stopped a gun-toting suspect in the middle of the street this summer were honored for their heroism by the county on Monday.

Officer Tristan Alfano has been with the Nassau County Police Department for just under three years, but in August, he made a split-second decision to sideswipe a woman waving a gun at a busy intersection in North Bellmore.

"It’s not something you’d imagine happening before it does," he said. "Initially we had our guns out, but having a shootout wasn’t the safest thing. Getting back in the squad car and using the alternative was safer for everyone."

Immediately after the suspect fell to the ground, Officer Brendan Sloan ran to recover the gun before making the arrest.

On Monday they were recognized as Nassau’s Top Cops for their swift and strategic actions.

Alfano and Sloan likely saved many lives as the defendant, Kiber Calderon who also uses the name Hanna Carillo fired a shot into the air and was waving the gun at their head as well as others before the incident.

"By this action, I believe a life was saved, at least one, maybe more," said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

The defendant has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and could face a maximum of 15 years if convicted. Nassau officials send a message to anyone who threatens the safety of the community, they will be held accountable.