Tis the porch pirate season: Police on Long Island report pattern of package theft

Police on Long Island are warning homeowners after several FedEx packages were stolen by porch pirates from at least six homes across the area.

The incidents happened between Oct. 5 and Oct. 13 throughout Nassau County.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police in Nassau County are warning homeowners about porch pirates. (Nassau County police)

Massapequa Park

Oct. 5 around 12:30 p.m. at a home on Pacific Street.

Oct. 11 around 11:30 a.m. at a home on Jerusalem Avenue.

Oct. 13 around 3:03 p.m. at a home on Park Lane.

Oct. 14 around 12:50 p.m. at a home on Philadelphia Avenue.

Massapequa

Oct. 11 around 4:12 p.m. at a home on Hamilton Avenue.

Wantagh

Oct. 16 around 1:46 p.m. at a home on Bayview Avenue.

According to police, in each incident, the suspect walks up to the front door, takes the package and leaves on foot.

Police are warning homeowners to be vigilant in time for the holidays.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.