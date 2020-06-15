Nassau County may explore giving cops body cameras

Viral videos surfacing over the weekend show bits and pieces of Nassau County police officers arresting a Black Lives Matter protester at a rally in East Meadow on Friday night.

The recording, which has been viewed more than 6 million times, gained the attention of New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

The arrest was one of just a handful in the county since protests against the killing of George Floyd began, according to officials.

On Monday, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder defended the department and expressed interest in a dialogue regarding the potential use of body cameras. He said in a situation like this, the footage would show his officers did nothing wrong.

"First we have to see what it does, how it protects the rights of my officers and how it protects the public's rights," he said.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran has seen the videos and says an investigation is underway.

Over the weekend she issued an RFEI, short for request for expressions of interest, for vendors to partner with the county to design and implement a body camera program.

In a letter, the Nassau County legislature expressed support. Curran said the initiative would help build trust between communities and the police.

"The whole point of this RFEI is to find out the possibilities, the cost is," she said.

The Freeport Police Department implemented body cameras back in 2015. If the county adopts a similar program, it would be able to offer it to the local 20 police departments through the county.

A spokesperson for the Suffolk County government told FOX 5 NY that it, too, will be exploring the use of body cameras as they develop a comprehensive policing plan.