Massive early-morning electrical fire engulfs Long Island elementary school

What we know:

The fire happened at about 4:40 a.m. on March 10, 2026, at West Side Elementary School, located at 1597 Laurel Hollow Road in Laurel Hollow.

According to Nassau County police, officers arrived and saw flames at the south end of the building. The Oyster Bay Fire Department and several neighboring departments responded and put out the fire.

Officials said the building was unoccupied at the time. No injuries were reported.

Authorities described the damage as extensive structural damage, and the school will remain closed until further notice.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released additional details about what caused the electrical fire. The investigation remains ongoing.

What's next:

Investigators with the Arson Bomb Squad are continuing to look into the cause of the fire.