New Ring video could provide lead in Nancy Guthrie disappearance

As the search for Nancy Guthrie stretches into its fourth week, investigators are now reviewing new video that may shed light on what happened the night she disappeared.

New video under review

What we know:

Video obtained by FOX shows a Ring doorbell camera about two miles from Guthrie’s Arizona home capturing several vehicles driving through the area the night she disappeared.

Authorities say at least 12 vehicles passed by between midnight and 6 a.m. on Feb. 1. Some were seen around 2:30 a.m., close to the time Guthrie’s pacemaker last synced with her phone.

TUCSON, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 7: A sign of support left by neighbors is posted outside of the home of Nancy Guthrie on February 7, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. The 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie went missing from

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it is aware of the video and is reviewing the footage. It is unclear whether investigators had previously seen the images.

Investigators focusing on digital clues

Dig deeper:

With limited physical evidence, experts say investigators are likely examining digital data, including cell phone activity and location information.

Authorities could look for patterns, entry and exit routes, and cell tower "pings" to determine who was in the area around the time Guthrie disappeared.

TUCSON, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: A member of the FBI surveils the area around Nancy Guthrie's residence on February 11, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. Searches continues for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savanna

Experts note that even if a phone was turned off, it may reconnect later and provide proximity data that could help narrow the search.

Thousands of tips received

By the numbers:

The FBI says it has received more than 23,000 tips since Guthrie’s disappearance. More than 1,500 of those tips came in after the family announced a reward of up to $1 million earlier this week.

Officials also said law enforcement no longer sees the need to seal off the family home as a potential crime scene, indicating they believe they have collected the evidence available from the residence. The home will be returned to the Guthrie family.

New parking restrictions have been implemented near the residence following heavy media presence in the neighborhood.

Timeline:

Nancy Guthrie was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 31. In a recent video message, her daughter acknowledged the possibility that her mother may no longer be alive but urged supporters to continue praying, saying the family still believes in a miracle.