Man charged with murder in Kearny bow-and-arrow killing

A New Jersey man is charged with murder after authorities say he killed a pedestrian with a bow and arrow, then barricaded himself inside his home and set fires while hiding from police in Kearny.

What we know:

Police say they responded around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday to reports of an injured man near Kearny Avenue and Johnston Avenue.

There, officers found Pablo Criollo, 45, of Harrison, suffering from a wound caused by an arrow.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Dig deeper:

Investigators identified Oscar Feijoo, 44, of Kearny, as a person of interest.

When officers attempted to contact Feijoo at his Kearny Avenue home, authorities said he barricaded himself inside, prompting a response from Hudson County Regional SWAT.

Standoff with police

At about 5 a.m. Sunday, several fires broke out inside the home as SWAT teams tried to make contact, officials said. The fires triggered a multi-alarm response, and crews from multiple departments extinguished the blaze.

Feijoo remained barricaded inside for several more hours.

Authorities said Feijoo eventually exited the home armed with knives and was taken into custody shortly before 1 p.m. after a brief standoff.

He faces charges including murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and aggravated arson. Prosecutors said additional charges are expected.

What we don't know:

It's unclear whether Feijoo has any relation to Criollo.

What's next:

Feijoo is expected to make his first court appearance at 1 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

Community remembers victim

Local perspective:

Members of the community gathered Monday night to hold a vigil in honor of Criollo near the site of the killing.

Family and neighbors described Criollo as a husband and father who was walking home from work when he was attacked.

Attendees lit candles and shared prayers as they mourned his death.