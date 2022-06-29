Pair faces murder charges in death of Bronx 7-year-old girl

article

Two people face murder charges in connection with the death of a Bronx girl found in her Mott Haven apartment last year.

The NYPD arrested Paul Fine, 18, and Navasia Jones, 36, on Wednesday morning.

7-year-old Julissa Battles was found unconscious inside an apartment at 175 Alexander Ave. just after 8 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2021.

EMS rushed her to Lincoln Hospital but it was too late to save her life. Jones lived in the apartment with Battles, but police would not confirm they were related.

The Medical Examiner determined that her death was a homicide.

After a lengthy investigation, the New York City Police Department made the arrests.

Fine, of Brooklyn, faces charges of murder, manslaughter, assault, sexual abuse, and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Jones faces charges of murder, manslaughter, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and failure to exercise control of a minor.