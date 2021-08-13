Death of 7-year-old Bronx girl investigated as a homicide

article

The NYPD is investigating the death of a 7-year-old Bronx girl as a homicide.

Officers responded to a 911 call of an unconscious female in an apartment on Tuesday just after 8 a.m.

They found Julissa Battles inside an apartment at 175 Alexander Ave. in Mott Haven.

EMS rushed her to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln but it was too late to save her life.

Police have not made any arrests and say the investigation remains ongoing.

