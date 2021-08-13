Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Union County
3
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County, Western Dutchess County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Sussex County, Western Passaic County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 3:25 PM EDT until FRI 11:00 PM EDT, Dutchess County, Sullivan County, Ulster County

Death of 7-year-old Bronx girl investigated as a homicide

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Mott Haven
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the death of a 7-year-old Bronx girl as a homicide.

Officers responded to a 911 call of an unconscious female in an apartment on Tuesday just after 8 a.m.

They found Julissa Battles inside an apartment at 175 Alexander Ave. in Mott Haven.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

EMS rushed her to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln but it was too late to save her life.

Police have not made any arrests and say the investigation remains ongoing.

WATCH FOX 5 NEWS: