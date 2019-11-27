Munching moose block snow-covered Alaska sidewalk

A family of moose caused some disruption in Fairbanks, Alaska, when they refused to move from a sidewalk where they were grazing.

Footage by Fairbanks Police Department shows a mama moose and her two calves munching on some frozen greenery outside of the Immaculate Conception Church on Tuesday.

Lt. Greg Foster spent about 15 minutes managing pedestrian traffic, because "Mama wasn't too pleased with humans who would dare to need that sidewalk to get home," according to a Facebook post by the police department, which used the hashtag #MooseOnTheLoose.

The family eventually moved on, once they had had their fill of food.

"In the end, Mama and her juveniles filled their bellies and all the humans were safely delivered around the feasting area," police said. "Nicely done, Lieutenant Foster, nicely done."

