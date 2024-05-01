Multiple injured in Old Bridge, NJ, fire after reports of explosion

article

Multiple people were severely injured after a fire broke out in Old Bridge, New Jersey Wednesday morning, police said.

The fire happened around 11:21 a.m. on West Greystone Road.

Police said they got calls reporting a loud explosion across from the Jonas Salk Middle School and additional calls about smoke coming from the building across the street.

The children were sheltered in place and are not in danger, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

