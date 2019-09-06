Multiple manhole fires in Manhattan

Second Avenue reopened Friday after a stretch of the roadway was closed due to multiple manhole fires.

Police shut down the area between 42nd St. and 34th St. at about 8:30 a.m. as they investigated the fires.

Traffic quickly backed up beyond the 59th St. Bridge following the eight-block closure.

There was no access to the Midtown tunnel from Second Ave. as a result.

Motorists were advised the area.

It was not clear what lead to the fires.