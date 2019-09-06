Multiple manhole fires in Manhattan
NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Second Avenue reopened Friday after a stretch of the roadway was closed due to multiple manhole fires.
Police shut down the area between 42nd St. and 34th St. at about 8:30 a.m. as they investigated the fires.
Traffic quickly backed up beyond the 59th St. Bridge following the eight-block closure.
There was no access to the Midtown tunnel from Second Ave. as a result.
Motorists were advised the area.
It was not clear what lead to the fires.