At least 6 injured at Six Flags Great Adventure

At least six people were reportedly injured at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson on Thursday evening.

The incident happened while people were on the El Toro rollercoaster.

Police say the injuries were mostly minor, and that originally no one asked for medical attention, but later, about six people who were on the ride did request treatment.

According to News12 NJ, multiple EMS crews were called to the park and some of the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

El Toro is one of the tallest, fastest wooden rollercoasters in the world, and is consistently ranked as one of the top three wooden rollercoasters in the world by the publication Amusement Today.

It's not the first time the park has had issues with the ride, in June 2021, one of the coaster's trains partially derailed.