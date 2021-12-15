Multiple Broadway shows cancel performances due to COVID

Broadway once again is being battered by the COVID pandemic, after several shows were forced to cancel performances due to positive COVID tests.

"Tina - The Tina Turner Musical," "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," and "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," all were forced to cancel shows after positive COVID cases in the show's company.

"We apologize for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders," ‘Tina - The Tina Turner Musical’ wrote on Twitter, "But the safety of our audiences, the cast, and crew remains our top priority. All tickets for the canceled performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase.

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" was forced to cancel its 1 p.m. performance on Wednesday, be performances resumed at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, Tuesday night's performance of "Ain't Too Proud to Beg" was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the new omicron variant accounted for about 3% of genetically-sequenced coronaviruses nationally. Percentages vary by region, with the highest — 13% — in the New York/New Jersey area.