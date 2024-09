Firefighters are attempting to extinguish a fire that engulfed multiple boats at a Marina in New Jersey on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 3 p.m. near the Keyport Marina on West Front Street.

Footage shot by SkyFOX shows firefighters pouring water on the smoldering remains.

It is unknown if anyone was injured as a result of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.