PHOTOS: Multimillion-dollar Florida homes on brink of collapse after Nicole

Several multi-million dollar homes near the ocean appear to be on the brink of crumbling due to beach erosion caused by Tropical Storm Nicole, which made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday.

Although Nicole’s winds died down after coming ashore, its storm surge slammed into the shoreline in the neighboring barrier island communities of Wilbur-by-the-Sea and Daytona Beach Shores, sending some homes crashing into the ocean.

Drone video shows parts of residents patios and backyards on the coast just wash away. Furniture was scattered in the water. A swimming pool was seen dangling over the edge – another snapped in half and fell into the surf.

According to Volusia County officials, 49 beachfront buildings have been deemed unsafe. That includes 24 hotels and condos and 25 single-family homes in Wilbur-By-The-Sea.

The fear is erosion is getting worse, threatening more homes.

"I see the heartbreak of all these neighbors who have worked all their lives to have a beautiful home. And this paradise of Wilbur-By-The-Sea – it really is a paradise and I feel terrible," said one resident.

