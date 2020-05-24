Multi-state manhunt underway for suspect linked to two Connecticut murders

article

A manhunt is underway for a University of Connecticut student who police say is suspected in two murders, and the public is being warned that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Peter Manfredonia, 23, was seen leaving the scene of a homicide and serious assault on Mirtl Road in Willington, Connecticut. Police say he is believed to be armed with pistols and long guns.

A 2016 black Volkswagen Jetta believed to have been driven by Manfredonia was discovered in New Jersey at the Pennsylvania border. He was last seen in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, and local law enforcement agencies are actively searching for him.

If you see the suspect, police are asking that you stay away and call 9-1-1 immediately. If you have any knowledge of his whereabouts, the New Jersey State Police are asking that you call the Major Crimes North Unit at 201-247-0321.