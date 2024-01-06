Mulchfest NYC: Last chance to recycle your Christmas tree

article

Say fir-well to bad habits and Christmas trees.

Sunday is the last day to recycle your tree with the NYC Parks Department.

Despite Winter storm warnings for parts of New Jersey and New York, the annual Mulchfest will finish its 2023-2024 season in the city this weekend.

In what is known as' Chipping Weekend,' New Yorkers can bring their trees to sites across all five boroughs and take home a tree-mento in return.

A woman disposes of Christmas wreaths and branches during Mulchfest in Washington Square Park. The New York City Department of Sanitation and GreeNYC turn Christmas trees into wood chips and mulch that is scattered around the city and reused leaving Expand

Parks department members will essentially feed your tree into a woodchipping machine that will break down the tree into wood chips and mulch.

"Put on your boots and haul your tree to a Mulchfest location — we'll chip your tree into wood chips that we'll use to nourish trees and make NYC even greener." — nycgovparks.org

From there, you can choose to take home your Christmas tree ashes in the form of mulch, to use for gardening.

If not, you can donate your tree waste to help plant a street tree with the NYC Department of Sanitation and the NYC Compost Project.

Wood chips and mulch from the trees are scattered around the city and reused in order to help limit waste.

Mulchfest Locations

Drop off your tree at any Mulchfest locations for Chipping Weekend on Jan. 6-7 between 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org.