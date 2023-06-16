Expand / Collapse search

MTA's bus lane enforcement program targets double-parked cars in Bronx

MTA bus lane enforcement in the Bronx

The MTA has activated cameras along the BX36 route in the Bronx and Manhattan. FOX 5 NY's Christine Russo has the details.

BRONX, N.Y. - The MTA says double-parked cars blocking bus lanes, are slowing down bus service, especially in the Bronx. Longtime bus drivers say they see the issue firsthand every day…

This week the MTA has expanded their "automated bus lane enforcement" program to BX36.

The "able" buses are equipped with cameras that can capture drivers violating bus lane rules in real time. 

The MTA says, since they first launched the program, they’ve already seen improvement in bus service.

New York City Transit President, Richard Davey says it has been effective. He says a large portion of New Yorkers who receive a ticket, don’t receive a second one. 

"They get the message and their behavior changes," he says.

Riders we spoke to were split on whether or not it's been helpful.

"Sometimes it's on time sometimes it's not", one rider told Fox5.

Besides speeding up service, the goal, the MTA says, is also to create a safer environment for all passengers, something bus drivers say is a big issue.

Tickets for violations start at $50 and max out at $250.

MTA says their goal is to have 1000 able buses by the end of this year.

