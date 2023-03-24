MTA traveler numbers struggling to return to pre-pandemic levels

Commuters may be returning to New York City’s public transportation, but a new report released by the Office of the State Comptroller says those numbers are still not like before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report shows ridership is back over 60%, although it varies.

"Now I am back to pretty much regular," said Elizabeth Supan.

Supan was one of many who totally stopped using the MTA during the pandemic.

The report notes MTA ridership reached well over 125 million, every month, pre-pandemic. In contrast, in April 2020 it decreased to just under 11.8 million riders.

"When people were first coming back and using the subway it felt unsafe and different," said New Yorker Marsha Bernstein.

With some New Yorkers still working from home along with the uptick in transit crime less people are using the MTA overall.

The Comptroller’s report attributes safety, reliability and frequency as key factors in the lack of MTA riders returning.

"The hope was we would see ridership come back more quickly," said Rahul Jain the State Deputy Comptroller for New York City.