MTA to ban defecation on NYC subway trains

The MTA is putting new rules into effect to try to rein in the homeless problem in the New York City subway system.

Among the new rules is a ban on defecating on subway trains and subway stations. Previous rules only addressed public urination.

The updated rules will also ban sitting on escalators or inside elevators in the transit system.

Among the rules is banning anyone from remaining in a subway station for more than one hour unless they are taking part in approved activities like artistic performances or passing out political leaflets.

The new rules also ban shopping carts, which many homeless people use in the subway system to store and move their belongings.

The MTA is also banning electronic cigarette usage on trains and in stations as part of the new rules.

