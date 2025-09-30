MTA approves price hike for subway tickets, LIRR and Metro-North fares

article

The Brief The base fare for New York City subway tickets, LIRR tickets and Metro-North tickets will increase after the latest MTA vote. The MTA Board approved several changes to fares, tolls and ticketing policies today, Sept. 30. All of these changes will take effect in 2026.



MTA fares and tolls going up

By the numbers:

The MTA Board approved several changes to fares, tolls and ticketing policies today, Sept. 30.

NYC subway transit

The base fare for subways, local buses and Access-A-Ride will increase from $2.90 to $3, with the reduced fare increasing from $1.45 to $1.50.

Express bus fares will increase from $7 to $7.25, with the reduced fare increasing from $3.50 to $3.60.

The Single Ride ticket will increase from $3.25 to $3.50.

There will be no changes to discount policies that apply to senior citizens, people with disabilities and students.

The fee for a new OMNY card, which is replacing the current MetroCard, will increase to $2.

LIRR, Metro-North rides

Weekly and monthly tickets will increase up to 4.5% across both railroads – all other ticket types to Zone 1 will increase up to 8%.

Long Island Rail Road fare changes can be found below:

The fare changes for Metro-North rides can be found here:

The surcharge for tickets purchased from a conductor while onboard will increase by $2; there will be an equivalent surcharge for tickets either purchased or activated onboard while using the TrainTime app.

There will be no increase to fares on all West of Hudson lines.

All one-way tickets will expire at 4 a.m. the day after a customer purchases them.

One notable change is round-trip tickets are being replaced by "Day Passes." The day pass will be valid from the day of purchase until 4 a.m. the following day.

Also, children from ages 5 to 17 will be able to ride for $1 each with the "Family Fare," but only when accompanied by a fare-paying adult.

Tolls

Toll rates will increase by 7.5% at all facilities, including E-ZPass and Tolls by Mail. However, the existing toll discount programs for Queens, Bronx and Staten Island residents will remain unchanged.

All of these changes will take effect in 2026.