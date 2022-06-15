MTA railroad ridership hits 2/3rds of pre-pandemic levels

article

The MTA announced that commuter railroad ridership returned to ⅔rds of its pre-pandemic levels on Tuesday, as New York City continues its recovery from the pandemic.

"We’re thrilled to see our weekday riders continue to return in record numbers. This shows that while leisure travel has been very strong throughout the pandemic, the market for office commutation is regaining strength as well," said Metro-North President and LIRR Interim President Catherine Rinaldi in a statement. "With fare discounts, City Ticket expansion, and great weather, the LIRR and Metro-North anticipate setting more records in the near future."

The Long Island Rail Road carried 191,197 riders, or 66% of its pre-pandemic ridership, surpassing the previous record of 187,8000 set on June 10.

Metro-North carried 174,340 riders 67% of its pre-pandemic ridership, surpassing the previous record of 163,900 set on May 24.

On June 11, the LIRR actually became the first MTA railroad to exceed its baseline pre-pandemic ridership levels, carrying 117,900 riders, or 105% of its pre-pandemic baseline the weekend of the Belmont Stakes.

Metro-North also enjoyed similar success, carrying 95,100 riders or 99% of its pre-pandemic base.

Mayor Eric Adams has repeatedly said he wants workers to return to offices full-time in order to help the city's recovery. Earlier this month, he said he wanted city employees to lead by example and return to the office for the full five-day work week.