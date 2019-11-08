MTA outlines efforts to stop debris from falling from subway tracks

Subway tracks are complicated. More than 2.4 million components found on elevated tracks can potentially come loose. MTA New York City Transit President Andy Byford said it is time to get this problem under control.

While the agency says the rate of debris is the same as in years past, the heightened publicity makes it feel like the crisis has reached new heights this year with a series of publicized incidents.

The MTA gave members of the press a tour of the a test facility in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx.

Having completed a full inspection of all its elevated tracks, the MTA said it will replace metal latches with baskets. Byford also announced the appointment of a new chief track officer: Terri Rumph, a veteran of New York City Transit.

Byford has also submitted a budget request to purchase $325 million of netting. He said he is prepared to have it installed along every inch of elevated track but said it shouldn’t come to that.

