Expand / Collapse search

MTA officer accidentally shoots himself in leg at Grand Central: officials

By
Published  August 17, 2025 12:30pm EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY

The Brief

    • An MTA officer accidently shot himself in Grand Center Terminal on Sunday.
    • Officials say he was cleaning his service weapon at the time.
    • No one else was injured.

NEW YORK CITY - An officer is recovering after an accidental shooting at Grand Central Terminal on Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officials say an MTA officer was cleaning his service weapon in a police facility inside Grand Central Terminal when the weapon accidentally discharged.

The officer suffered one shot to his lower calf, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No one else was in the room at the time, and no other injuries have been reported.

What's next:

The incident is under review by the MTAPD Internal Affairs Division.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the MTA Police Department.

New York CityCrime and Public Safety