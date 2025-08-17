MTA officer accidentally shoots himself in leg at Grand Central: officials
NEW YORK CITY - An officer is recovering after an accidental shooting at Grand Central Terminal on Sunday morning.
What we know:
Officials say an MTA officer was cleaning his service weapon in a police facility inside Grand Central Terminal when the weapon accidentally discharged.
The officer suffered one shot to his lower calf, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No one else was in the room at the time, and no other injuries have been reported.
What's next:
The incident is under review by the MTAPD Internal Affairs Division.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the MTA Police Department.