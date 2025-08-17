MTA officer accidentally shoots himself in leg at Grand Central: officials

The Brief An MTA officer accidently shot himself in Grand Center Terminal on Sunday. Officials say he was cleaning his service weapon at the time. No one else was injured.



An officer is recovering after an accidental shooting at Grand Central Terminal on Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officials say an MTA officer was cleaning his service weapon in a police facility inside Grand Central Terminal when the weapon accidentally discharged.

The officer suffered one shot to his lower calf, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No one else was in the room at the time, and no other injuries have been reported.

What's next:

The incident is under review by the MTAPD Internal Affairs Division.