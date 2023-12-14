MTA, NYPD unleash crackdown on bus lane offenders: 'Get out of the bus lane'

The MTA and the NYPD are vowing to crackdown on bus lane violations.

If you don't, you will get slapped with a $250 fine.

New York City Transit President Richard Davey was out Thursday morning with the NYPD personally writing parking tickets along 57th Street.

The city has more than 138 miles of bus lanes which are critical arteries the city says help to keep traffic moving, and too many people are parking in the bus lanes, jamming things up.

The NYPD is dedicating 85 traffic agents to cracking down on violators.

There are also fifteen tow trucks assigned to the crackdown.

"It's a disaster. Today we’re out with NYPD traffic enforcement. I have been working with them for the last few months,' Davey said. "I would love to not write a ticket but unfortunately, today we’re probably gonna write a few tickets because the bus lane is filled with cars and trucks."

"The bottom line is, New Yorkers, our 2 million bus customers say to us that the biggest issue is that our buses are too slow, so we’re here to say if you're not on a bus, get out of the bus lane." — Richard Davey

Warning notices will be handed out for 60 days.

However, after that, fines start at $50 and go up to $250 for repeat offenders.