Expand / Collapse search

MTA subway upgrades could shut down G train service this summer

By
Published 
MTA
FOX 5 NY
article

A 'G' train arrives at the Smith - 9th Sts subway station as people wait on the platform on August 3, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY - The MTA said the G train could be shut down for over six weeks during the summer to upgrade the century-old systems.

This is part of a multi-billion dollar plan to modernize the signal system across lettered lines. 

The MTA has proposed dates of three sets of 24-hour, seven-day disruptions over six weeks during the summer. 

The proposed dates are: 

  • June 28-July 5: No service 24/7 between Court Square and Greenpoint Avenue
  • July 5-Aug. 12: No service between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand
  • Aug. 12-Sept. 2: No service between Bedford-Nostrand and Hoyt-Schemerhorn

During the shutdown, the MTA will run shuttle buses along the G line's routes. 

For more details click here.