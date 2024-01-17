MTA subway upgrades could shut down G train service this summer

article

The MTA said the G train could be shut down for over six weeks during the summer to upgrade the century-old systems.

This is part of a multi-billion dollar plan to modernize the signal system across lettered lines.

The MTA has proposed dates of three sets of 24-hour, seven-day disruptions over six weeks during the summer.

The proposed dates are:

June 28-July 5: No service 24/7 between Court Square and Greenpoint Avenue

July 5-Aug. 12: No service between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand

Aug. 12-Sept. 2: No service between Bedford-Nostrand and Hoyt-Schemerhorn

During the shutdown, the MTA will run shuttle buses along the G line's routes.

For more details click here.