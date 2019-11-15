MTA considers major financial restructuring strategy

The MTA board is considering a major financial restructuring strategy that would include the firing of thousands of administrative workers and the hiring of 500 new police officers.

However, the move has drawn criticism from transit advocates, who staunchly oppose the additional police officers and say the money should be put towards improving service.

“We demand that Governor Cuomo cancel his request for more cops, for 500 additional cops, and that he find revenue for the operating budget and focus on increasing subway and bus service instead,” said Rebecca Bailin, Political Director for Riders Alliance.

While transit crime has not risen recently, there has been a 39 percent increase in worker assaults, a 50 percent increase in hate crimes on subways and a 10 percent increase in robberies.

“Transit facilities around the world have been subjects of attack and that’s why the policing issue is so important to us,” said MTA CEO Pat Foye.

Opponents of the plan also say they believe that people of color would be unfairly targeted by the new officers.

The MTA’s planned budget operates under the assumption that they will strike a favorable deal with the transport workers’ union, however after recent meetings, talks between the union and the MTA have broken down.

“Foye presented us with a new set of demands today that are substantially worse than the insulting package he threw across the table three months ago,” said Transport Workers Union President Tony Utano. “Foye not only appears unwilling to negotiate in good faith, he is intentionally spoiling for a confrontation.”

Both LIRR and Metro-North union workers are also currently without a contract. The budget plan would also include a pair of 4 percent fare hikes over the next 4 years.