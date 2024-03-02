MTA bus flees after fatally striking man in the East Village

article

A man was hit by an MTA bus that took off from the scene before police arrived on Friday in the East Village.

According to police, 45-year-old Shawn Gooding tripped and fell near the intersection of Avenue D and East 10th Street when a bus made a right turn and hit him.

After the collision, the MTA bus allegedly took off without acknowledging the scene.

Police said the bus had a green light when making the turn but took off southbound on East 10th Street.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.