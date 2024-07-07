MTA bus driver attacked in the Bronx: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for the suspect who attacked a bus driver in the Bronx on Saturday.

It happened at about 7:30 p.m. on University Avenue near West 183rd Street.

Police said a man was about to get off a BX3 bus and then allegedly punched and spat on a 28-year-old MTA bus driver and then ran off.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).