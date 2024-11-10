MTA bus crash in Queens leaves 3 injured after driver’s medical episode

Three people were injured when a bus crashed after an MTA driver suffered a medical episode in Queens on Sunday morning, MTA officials said.

A Q32 bus crashed at around 9:37 a.m. at Queens Boulevard and 46th Street in Sunnyside, according to MTA officials.

According to MTA officials, the MTA driver suffered a medical episode while driving which caused the crash.

MTA officials said one of the victims suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. The two others had minor injuries.

Very few details have been released.

