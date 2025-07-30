MTA approves Metro-North fare hikes in Connecticut: Here's how much

The Brief A 10 percent increase in fares for rail services in Connecticut has been approved by the MTA. The first increase would be 5 percent, and go into effect on September 1. A second 5 percent increase is expected by July 1, 2026.



Those who ride the Metro-North Railroad to and from Connecticut are one step closer to paying a double-digit increase in train fares.

What we know:

On Wednesday, the MTA Board approved a proposal from the Connecticut Department of Transportation to raise rates by 10 percent for all rail services.

Fares for the Metro-North Railroad in Connecticut, the CTrail Hartford Line and Shore Line East will increase by 5 percent on September 1, then another 5 percent on July 1, 2026.

Officials say the fare increase will help maintain rail services after their state budget request was reduced by $11 million.

By the numbers:

Costs could start to accumulate for commuters, with peak-hour travel increases adding $1.50 to daily round trips from New Haven to Stamford and an additional $3.50 for daily round trips from Stamford to Grand Central Station.

What's next:

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is expected to make a final decision on the proposed increase by Friday, according to FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso.