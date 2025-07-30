MTA approves Metro-North fare hikes in Connecticut: Here's how much
CONNECTICUT - Those who ride the Metro-North Railroad to and from Connecticut are one step closer to paying a double-digit increase in train fares.
What we know:
On Wednesday, the MTA Board approved a proposal from the Connecticut Department of Transportation to raise rates by 10 percent for all rail services.
Fares for the Metro-North Railroad in Connecticut, the CTrail Hartford Line and Shore Line East will increase by 5 percent on September 1, then another 5 percent on July 1, 2026.
Officials say the fare increase will help maintain rail services after their state budget request was reduced by $11 million.
By the numbers:
Costs could start to accumulate for commuters, with peak-hour travel increases adding $1.50 to daily round trips from New Haven to Stamford and an additional $3.50 for daily round trips from Stamford to Grand Central Station.
What's next:
The Connecticut Department of Transportation is expected to make a final decision on the proposed increase by Friday, according to FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the MTA and uses reporting from FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso.