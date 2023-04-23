MSC Meraviglia: A look inside the massive ship making its home at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The MSC Meraviglia docked at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

The 1,036-foot long, MSC Meraviglia megaship arrived at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal this week.

It is the first ship to operate year-round out of the port, where just a month ago it was used to host asylum seekers.

"The year-round cruises from the Brooklyn terminal will create a huge boost to our tourism and create up to 10,000 full-time jobs in the city, an equivalent to 10,000 full-time jobs." — <strong>Mayor Eric Adams, December 7, 2022.</strong>

The 19-deck floater holds more than 5,700 guests, and features a Broadway theater, pool deck and a 269-foot-long suspension bridge.

The cruise will visit a number of places from Florida, to Bermuda, the Bahamas and more.

Good Day NY's Christal Young gives an inside look at some of the glamorous amenities on board.

Horizon Pool

The Horizon pool on deck 16 offers panoramic sea views, perfect for watching the sun rise or set. At night the deck is transformed into a dance floor with all kinds of entertainment – and, of course, fun cocktails.

The pool is surrounded by an amphitheater with loungers, tables and chairs on the tiers.

The cruise also has indoor and outdoor pools, hot tubs, and a water park.

Carousel Lounge

The cruise offers a technology-packed lounge and a 985-seat Broadway Theater.

It hosts seven different shows that include a talented blend of acrobatics, dance and live music specially produced for the MSC Meraviglia.

Good Day NY got a live look at the House of Houdini production, a celebration of the wondrous illusions of Harry Houdini.

The shows take place twice a day, six nights a week at the Carousel Lounge.

Himalayan Bridge

Good Day NY's Christal Young reports from the 19th deck, 213 feet in the air on the Himalayan Bridge.

The Himalayan Bridge is a suspension bridge (a 269-foot-long skywalk) that winds around the back of the vessel more than 200 feet above the sea.

The ropes course overlooks the aqua park and reaches far above sea level.

Sportsplex

Aboard there is Sportsplex, a large arena where guests can play sports and games.

There are several facilities for basketball, tennis, squash, volleyball, Pickle Ball, mini golf and five-a-side soccer.

Travel Itinerary

The ship will sail from NYC to The Bahamas, Florida, Canada and New England, and Bermuda.

Bermuda: a 5-night sail to Kings Wharf in Bermuda, with several days to explore the island.

The Bahamas & Florida: a 7-night stay with destinations in Miami, Port Canaveral, Florida, Nassau and more.

Bermuda, Canada & New England: a 16-night stay with stops in Boston, Massachusetts, Charlottetown, Canada and more.

For more information visit www.msccruisesusa.com.