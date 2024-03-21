Group charged after botched robbery turned double homicide in Mount Vernon

Five people are now facing federal charges in connection with a botched robbery that led to a deadly shootout in Mount Vernon, Westchester County.

According to this federal complaint, a brazen gun battle broke out at 10 p.m. between both sides, which ultimately left two men dead.

Two customers pulled up to place an order at a warehouse on South Fifth Avenue, which sold unlicensed marijuana and nicotine products.

At around midnight, warehouse employees brought the order outside.

That's when the employees and customers were allegedly ambushed by more than a dozen people who jumped out of a van and tried to steal the products at gunpoint.

One of the armed robbers was shot in the head and died at the scene. His ID was later found with one of the defendants.

A warehouse employee was shot in the torso and chest and died at a nearby hospital.

Police recovered an AR-15 and seven shell casings at the scene.

The U.S. attorney's office released photos of five men: Joseph Perez, Jhoan Diaz-Feliz, Ilario Contreras, Jerpi Diaz Feliz, and Victor Jimenez.

They were all charged Wednesday in federal court with robbery, narcotics distribution, firearms possession, and murder.

Surveillance video helped investigators track the suspects' van to a Bronx apartment where all five suspects were located and taken into custody.

The NYPD and FBI are still working to find more suspects, including a man named Marcos whose photo was released by the FBI Tuesday night.