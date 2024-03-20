Mount Vernon shooting: FBI hunts for 'Marcos,' suspect linked to double murder

The FBI New York office is searching for a man they want to question in connection to a double murder in Mount Vernon, New York.

According to the FBI, the man, possibly known as "Marcos," could be connected to a robbery and double shooting on Tuesday just after midnight in Westchester County. The exact identity of the man was unclear at the time.

Police responded to S. Fifth Ave. and found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was transported to Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, where he later died. The other was pronounced dead on scene. The identity of the victims is being withheld pending notification of their families.

On Tuesday night, NYPD officers assisted Westchester County law enforcement with an investigation at East Fordham Road and Hughes Avenue in the Bronx. It's unclear why authorities were looking in the area.

The search took place near Fordham University's campus.

Mount Vernon Police ask anyone with information to contact the MVPD Detective Division at 914-665-2510.