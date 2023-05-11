Mount Vernon police under fire after secret recordings reveal possible corruption

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that she will seek to vacate the convictions and charges of 27 individuals after conducting a criminal investigation into the Mount Vernon Narcotics Division.

The DA's office sighted discrepancies in police paperwork, a lack of evidence, and wrongdoings heard on "secret recordings."

"It seems there might have been blatant corruption, people planting drugs and storing drugs for people, but it seems like there’s a lot there that would taint the case and make it hard to prove beyond reasonable doubt," — Attorney Kenneth Belkin.

The tapes were first published by a WNYC Gothamist, prompting the DA to take action.

The secret tape recordings exposed hours of conversation about a 2017 narcotics sting operation, where an officer claimed cops in the unit falsely incriminated people in drug operations.

"I understand that people may be confused and possibly even disappointed by the lack of criminal charges after hearing the secretly-recorded conversations among certain Mount Vernon police officers," DA Rocah said.

That same sting operation was responsible for the more than two dozen convictions and some years long prison sentences, that the district attorney's wants to be dismissed.

"If they were involved in practices that you know were unethical or illegal that's on them that taints the whole investigation," Attorney Belkin said.

"The Conviction Review Unit's review uncovered inconsistencies, reliability concerns and significant disclosure issues that leave me unable to stand by the Mount Vernon police department's 2017 undercover narcotics' operation. As a result , I will seek to vacate these convictions and dismissed the charges." — Westchester D.A. Miriam Rocah

Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard, said she hired a special prosecutor to look into the Narcotics Unit, two years ago.

As a result, one of the officers who violated their duty was fired and another was reassigned to desk duty.

The DA said the investigation is still ongoing, and no further action will be taken, at least for now. As for vacating the prior convictions-- that is up to the court to decide.

Experts think that the allegations against the Mount Vernon police department will eventually be handed over to the Department of Justice.