Mount Vernon man accused of throwing puppy into oncoming traffic: Police

A man from Mount Vernon has been indicted by the Westchester County District Attorney's office for allegedly throwing a puppy into oncoming traffic earlier this year.

Thaddeus Jones, 34, has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, two counts of second-degree criminal impersonation, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

According to authorities, on May 14, Jones was in a car with the driver, the driver's pitbull puppy, and two other passengers. When the driver pulled over to the side of the road, authorities allege that Jones got out of the car, grabbed the puppy, and threw it onto Yonkers Avenue in Yonkers where it was struck and killed by oncoming traffic.

Jones is also accused of giving false identification to police and was in possession of methamphetamine.

Jones was arrested shortly after the incident, following an investigation with the Westchester County Department of Public Safety.

Jones is scheduled to appear again in court on July 22.