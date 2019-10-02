Mount Sinai mammography bus offers free breast cancer screenings to under-served communities

Mount Sinai Health System is taking its mobile mammography bus into every borough every month to help bring health services to under-served communities. The service takes most insurance and for those who are uninsured, mammograms can often be gotten for free.

The mobile service has state-of-the-art 3D imaging and is celebrating its first anniversary.

“We’ve done more than 2,200 mammograms and diagnosed 9 breast cancers,”

And just because you don’t have a family history of breast cancer doesn’t mean you won’t get it or that you shouldn’t get a mammogram.