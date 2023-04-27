Mount Kisco crash: Several hospitalized after unlicensed driver strikes school bus

Several people were hospitalized, including four with life-threatening injuries, following a head-on crash between a car and a school bus in New York, police said.

According to the New Castle Police Department, officers responded Wednesday around 2:15 p.m. to the crash involving a Yorktown Central School District bus and a Honda Accord driven by an unlicensed 16-year-old in the area of Mount Kisco, news outlets reported.

SkyFOX over the scene in New Castle.

The preliminary investigation found the driver of the Honda "lost control while rounding a curve, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the bus head-on," police said in a statement.

The Honda driver and three passengers were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Passengers on the bus were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, according to police. Officials didn’t specify how many people were on board.

The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office was assisting with the investigation, police said.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.