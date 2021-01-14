Mother pushing stroller struck and killed by driver on Long Island

article

A woman pushing her two children in a stroller on Long Island was killed by a hit-and-run driver who later turned himself in and was arrested, police said.

Yuris Murillo Cruz was pushing the stroller on the shoulder of Route 27 in Amagansett at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when she was hit by a Dodge pickup truck, the East Hampton Town police said.

Cruz, 36, was pronounced dead. The two children, ages 4 and 1, were hospitalized and were expected to recover, police said.

The pickup's driver, 28-year-old Mark Corrado Jr., initially fled the scene but later turned himself in to the Suffolk County police in West Babylon, police said.

Corrado was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.