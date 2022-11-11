Mother and young daughter attacked on NYC subway train

article

A crazed woman attacked a mother and her young daughter on a Bronx subway train, according to the NYPD.

The police say the 36-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter were standing on a northbound 5 train at the Westchester Ave. and Simpson St. Subway Station in Foxhurst at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.

A woman walked up to the pair and in an unprovoked attack, started punching them in the face and mouth.

The woman then got the train and has not been caught.

EMS took both of the victims to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition. They were both suffering from pain in the face and mouth.

New York City Police released images Thursday of the woman wanted in connection with the attack. She is described as approximately in her 40s, has a medium build, is approximately 5'8" tall, and weighs about 215 pounds. She has short black hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black sunglasses.