Bronx armed robbers point gun at toddler's head before stealing Range Rover

The NYPD is on the hunt for the brazen robbers who targeted a mother and her young son at gunpoint in the Kingsbridge Heights section of the Bronx.

The 35-year-old victim and her three-year-old son were inside their apartment lobby at Segdwick Avenue and West Kingsbridge Road on Mar. 9 at about 8:20 a.m. when the suspects walked in with guns.

One suspect pointed a gun at the woman's torso demanding her money and the other pointed it at the toddler, said police.

The suspects took the woman's keys to a Range Rover, a wallet with $1,500 in cash and an iPhone, said police.

The suspects fled in the Range Rover.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery, should contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

