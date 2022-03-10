Manhattan John's Fried Chicken customer robbed at gun point

The NYPD was looking for the gunmen who robbed a John's Fried Chicken customer at gunpoint.

On Mar. 6 at about 8:15 p.m., two suspects arrived on a two-wheeled vehicle at the location on West 207th Street in Inwood. One of the suspects demanded the man's gold chain with a number 72 pendant, according to police.

The suspect got back on the vehicle but not before lifting his face mask as he took off on the vehicle. The suspects went westbound on the sidewalk along West 207th Street toward Sherman Avenue.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters



Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Advertisement

All calls are strictly confidential, cops say.