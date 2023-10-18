The most popular Halloween costumes of 2023, according to Google

It’s spooky season, and if you’re still on the hunt for a Halloween costume, look no further than Google’s most-searched list for ideas.

From entertainment-inspired outfits of the year like Barbie , Taylor Swift and Princess Peach , to classic costumes like a witch, pumpkin or fairy, there’s something for everyone.

Frightgeist, a site that showcases Halloween-related Google search trends, ranks the top 100 searched costumes and features a U.S. map showcasing costume popularity by region.

It can even pick one for you under the "Costume Wizard" tab, letting the user pick a "spookiness level," "uniqueness level," and whether they’d prefer a classic or modern style, and a national trend or something more localized.

Most popular costumes for Halloween in 2023

Barbie Princess Spider-Man Witch Fairy Wednesday Addams Dinosaur Cowboy Ninja Bunny Rabbit Pirate Princess Peach Clown Pumpkin Batman Mermaid Cheerleader Ghost Bear

It should come as no surprise that Barbie ranked among the top Halloween costumes for 2023, as the Greta Gerwig-directed movie became both a film and cultural phenomenon this year – crossing the $1 billion mark globally and prompting millions of fans to descend on movie theaters dressed in pink.

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" also lured fans back into theaters in the spring, hence the Princess Peach costume on Google’s most-searched list.

Taylor Swift-inspired costumes were ranked No. 22 by Google’s Frightgeist – which was expected following the superstar’s "Eras" tour and countless headlines over her apparent relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"You're going to see so many ‘Swifties' out there," Aneisha McMillan, spokesperson for Halloween Costume Association, told FOX Television Stations earlier this month.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.