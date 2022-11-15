Top 10 most popular dog names, breeds for 2022

article

Trupanion, a leader in medical insurance for pets, has released its list of the most popular dog names and breeds for 2022.

Top 10 most popular dog names for 2022

1. Luna

2. Charlie

3. Bella

4. Daisy

5. Milo

6. Lucy

7. Cooper

8. Bailey

9 Teddy

10. Max

Luna sits at the top, moving up a spot from last year. Charlie and Bella round out the top three. Milo and Teddy are new names added to the list this year.

Top 10 most popular dog breeds for 2022

1. Labrador Retriever

2. Goldendoodle

3. Golden Retriever

4. French Bulldog

5. Labradoodle

6. German Shepherd

7. Shih Tzu

8. Chihuahua

9. Yorkshire Terrier

10. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

The Labrador Retriever leads the pack for most popular breed this year, a lead they have enjoyed for decades.

The website surveyed its database of over 800,000 insured pets to compile the list.