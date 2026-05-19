Most popular baby names for New York and New Jersey revealed

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The Brief The Social Security Administration has published its official state-by-state baby name data. While Liam and Olivia hold the national titles, local favorites vary. Emma swept the region, taking the number one spot for girls in both New York and New Jersey.



Liam and Olivia may hold the national crown, but which baby names conquered your state?

What we know:

The Social Security Administration has released its official baby name data, including a state-by-state breakdown of last year's most popular choices.

Emma claimed the top spot in both New York and New Jersey for the most popular girls names. For the boy, Noah took over the No. 1 spot in New York, while Liam was still the most popular for New Jersey parents.

A closer look at the top five names shows very similar trends across the two states, with names like Noah, Liam, Emma, and Mia remaining incredibly popular in both regions.

Top 5 boys names in New York:

Noah Liam Theodore Lucas Oliver

Top 5 girls names in New York:

Emma Olivia Mia Sophia Charlotte

Top 5 boys names in New Jersey:

Liam Noah Lucas Luca Joseph

Top 5 girls names in New Jersey:

Emma Mia Olivia Sophia Isabella

The backstory:

The SSA’s annual baby name list originated in 1998, born from the personal curiosity of actuary Michael W. Shackleford. Expecting a child and wanting to avoid overly common names like his own, Shackleford utilized the agency’s database of Social Security card applications to compile the nation's first comprehensive naming data, tracking trends all the way back to 1880.

Originally published as a formal research paper titled "Actuarial Note 139," the SSA continues the tradition by releasing updated lists every year just before Mother’s Day.