This NYC borough is the most expensive place to get married in the US: report

Couples living in New York might want to consider tying the knot in another city, according to a new study.

According to a study by GroomsDay, Long Island, New York holds the title of the most expensive city to get married in.

GroomsDay said the average wedding on Long Island costs $58,245.

"Here's the thing – a $60,000 wedding doesn't guarantee 60,000 magical moments," Chris Bajda, founder of GroomsDay said. "We're seeing more couples ditch the 'bigger is better' mindset and focus on what really matters – celebrating their love in ways that feel authentic to them, regardless of the price tag."

Long Island is nearly 70% above the national average of $34,679, the study said.

The study explored all the key elements that make up the big day, from ceremony and reception costs to transport, along with the price tags for the tuxedo and, of course, the wedding dress.

Wedding costs vary wildly across the U.S., the study said. For example, in Salt Lake City, Utah, couples could save big, with average wedding costs at just $27,210.

Here are the other most expensive cities that made it into the top 5: